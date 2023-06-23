Port Talbot: Teen who drowned at Aberavon was exemplary pupil
- Published
The school of a 15-year-old boy who drowned near a popular beach have described him as an "exemplary pupil" who will be "hugely missed".
David Ejimofor's family said he was encouraged to join friends in jumping off the pier before he died.
Emergency services were called to Aberavon beach, Port Talbot, at 18:09 BST on Monday after reports of a person in the water.
St Joseph's Catholic School called David "a talented, popular student".
David, from Aberavon, is said to have jumped off the pier with friends as a part of a "yearly coming of age ceremony" practised after GCSEs and A-levels.
"He was a bright and diligent young man, hardworking, friendly, and popular with his classmates and teachers," the school said in a tribute posted on Facebook on Friday.
David had "an infectious smile and a kind heart" his school said, adding that the thoughts and prayers of the school community were with his parents, Alex and Maria, his brothers, Alex and Andrew and his sister, Sarah.
"He was a fitness role model to all pupils in the school and the wider community," the school tribute said. "Members of the fitness community have commented on what a polite young man he was, as well as an 'absolute beast' in the gym."
Elaine Baines, who is head of year 11 at St Joseph's Catholic School, said: "David was one of the most genuinely kind and conscientious pupils that I've ever had the pleasure of having in my year group."
"When David smiled, he brightened up everybody around him," she added. "David was a role model amongst his peers and people naturally gravitated towards him.
"Words cannot describe how devastated I am, and my thoughts and prayers are with David's family and close friends."