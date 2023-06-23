Port Talbot: Teen who drowned near pier was an exemplary pupil
- Published
The school of a 15-year-old who drowned near a popular beach have paid tribute calling him an "exemplary pupil" who will be "hugely missed".
David Ejimofor's family said he was encouraged to join friends in jumping off the pier before he died.
Emergency services were called to Aberavon beach, Port Talbot, at 18:09 BST on Monday after reports of a person in the water.
St Joseph's Catholic School called him "a talented, popular student".
David, from Aberavon, is said to have jumped off the pier with friends as a part of a "yearly coming of age ceremony" practised after GCSEs and A-levels.
"He was a bright and diligent young man, hardworking, friendly, and popular with his classmates and teachers," the school said in a tribute posted on Facebook on Friday.
David had "an infectious smile and a kind heart" his school said, adding that their thoughts and prayers of the school community were with his parents, Alex and Maria, his brothers, Alex and Andrew and his sister, Sarah.
"He was a fitness role model to all pupils in the school and the wider community," the school tribute said. "Members of the fitness community have commented on what a polite young man he was, as well as an 'absolute beast' in the gym."
Head teacher Eugene Scourfield said: "Our whole community feels the pain and sadness of David's passing.
"Our heart goes out to his family and closest friends. They are very much in our prayers at this time."