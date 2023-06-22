Withybush crash: Child critical after being hit by car at hospital
- Published
An infant is in critical condition after a car hit people at a hospital.
The child was airlifted from Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, to Cardiff after being struck, along with another pedestrian.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the driver of the white BMW involved in the crash suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and remained in hospital.
Two other people who were taken to hospital - the passenger in the BMW and a pedestrian - have been discharged.
The parents of the injured child were being supported by officers, police added.
Following the crash, police remained at the scene until about 17:30 BST on Wednesday and investigations are continuing.
Dyfed-Powys Police said in a statement: "We fully understand that incidents of this nature can be extremely unnerving and upsetting for members of the community and we would like to provide reassurance that our local neighbourhood teams will be assessing the community impact with relevant support being made available in the coming days and weeks."