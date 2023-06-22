NHS wait times: Number on lists in Wales up by 6,000
- Published
The number of people on NHS waiting lists in April has gone up by 6,000 - the second monthly rise.
There are now just over 743,300 patient pathways, equating to about 582,000 people, as one person can be on more than one list.
Figures had started to show signs of improvement, but two Welsh government wait targets have still not been met.
The Welsh government aimed to have no-one waiting longer than two years in most specialties.
However, this target excluded thousands who are waiting for things like orthopaedics, gynaecology and dermatology.
There are still 31,500 people waiting more than two years and even without seven "exceptionally challenging" specialty areas, there are still 4,500 people waiting this long.
The target to no longer have people waiting longer than a year for their first outpatient appointment was also not met - it fell to about 52,800.
In emergency care, ambulance response times in Wales are the best since May last year, though just over half of the most urgent calls get a response within eight minutes.
Hospital emergency departments also saw the second-highest number of daily visits.