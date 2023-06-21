Stradey Park Hotel: Date set for asylum seekers' arrival
The date has been confirmed for asylum seekers to arrive at a hotel in a move which has sparked a backlash.
Up to 241 people will be moved into Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on 10 July, a week later than originally planned.
Concerns over suitability and lack of detail were raised by locals, with some fearing of wedding cancellations.
But the Home Office said it was necessary and those housed in the hotel would be free to come and go.
After the plan was announced, five boulders were placed at the entrance of the hotel.
Carmarthenshire council leader Darren Price said he received an update from the Home Office on Wednesday that up to 241 asylum seekers would be housed in the hotel.
They are expected to arrive in groups of 50 at the 77-room hotel, he told fellow councillors.
Mr Price said the council would not be given an update on the "demographic" of those being housed until 24 hours before they begin arriving and described the process, led by the Home Office, as "disgraceful."
He added that it was clear the Conservative government had lost complete control of the asylum process, with 160,000 individuals waiting to be processed.
The Home Office previously said: "There are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6m a day.
"All asylum seekers in hotels are provided with full board accommodation, with three meals a day served as well as all other essentials, including cash payments where eligible.
"Asylum seekers are not detained at hotels and are free to leave their accommodation."