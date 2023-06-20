London Welsh School fears for future as pupils decrease
A Welsh-language school in London is concerned about its future after its pupil numbers dropped by more than two-thirds in a year.
London Welsh School had 25 students last academic year, but it has fallen to eight this year.
The chair of governors said Covid measures and families returning to Wales were the main reasons for the reduction.
It is one of two of the smallest Welsh-language schools still in existence.
The other, Ysgol Felinwnda in Gwynedd, is facing an uncertain future as councillors debate whether to keep it open.
London Welsh School, or Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain, is based in Hanwell in the west of the city and has been providing Welsh-language education in the capital for 60 years, following the Welsh curriculum.
It is an independent school and the fees are more than £4,000 a year.
A baby and toddler group also meets at the school twice a week.
Glenys Roberts, chair of governors, said: "The reduction has happened for a number of reasons. At the end of last year we were 25 pupils and, of course, you've got the natural progression of year six pupils.
"Then, as it happened, a number of families moved to Wales. That for us is a measure of success and celebration because they slide effortlessly into Welsh medium education. But of course it is a miss for us."
She said the Covid lockdown also affected them, as families stayed local and children went to schools closer to where they lived.
When asked if eight pupils was sustainable, she said: "We do worry about that. We would like more children. We have been lower than that in the 90s. But we are working hard to promote the school."
The Welsh government also provides the school with an annual grant of £90,000.
Teacher Lisa Medi said London Welsh School was "unique" with "so much to offer", adding there were "multiple benefits" of being a small school.
"The fact that we have got such small classes, we are able to tailor our lessons to meet those children's needs," she said.
"They are able to have that support and guidance from teachers and teaching assistants. We are a small team here as well but we have so many resources to provide for the children."