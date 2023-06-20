Harry Styles delights Cardiff crowd by donning Welsh flag
- Published
Harry Styles has given his fans in Wales something extra to cheer about by donning a Welsh flag during a packed show in the nation's capital.
The pop star waved the Welsh dragon as he launched into his 2022 hit Late Night Talking at Cardiff's Principality stadium.
Styles said it was a "pleasure" to be in Wales during his set.
"I just want to say a massive thank you to you, the people of Wales for all your support," he said.
Styles' two Cardiff gigs, including another show on Wednesday, are part of his global tour.
Some fans spent days camping outside the stadium in the build up to the concert.
Emily Moon, 25, and her 24-year-old sister Katie travelled from Kent to see the show.
"It was amazing," Emily said. "It was our first show and it was first class."
Meg Jones, 20, from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, said she has been to six Harry Styles shows this year, but said the Cardiff show was "one of his best".
"It was really great," she said. "In terms of audience interaction, it was magical, you can't really describe it any other way."
During the concert, Styles took a break from the music to read fans' signs, including one from a girl named Alicia whose sign read: "Harry I'm gay help me come out."
"Alicia I think you've just done it," Styles said, before wrapping himself in a pride flag.
Styles singled out couple Elliot and Sian who had thrown him a cup with "name our baby" written on it.
Styles "stalled" the show so pregnant Sian could have a toilet break before asking the audience to cheer in favour of their favourite name from the options of Stevie, Harley, Rafe and Caleb.
Stevie got the loudest cheer.
Taylor Swift announces Cardiff show
Styles's shows at the Principality Stadium are the last of 2023, but shows for next year are already being confirmed.
American star Taylor Swift earlier announced a stop in Cardiff for her record-breaking Eras tour.
The pop star will play nine shows in the UK, including Cardiff on 18 June 2024.
For the UK dates, fans have been invited to register interest via Swift's website, although those who tried to do so after the announcement were put in a long queue.