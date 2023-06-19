Wrexham: Two more murder arrests after man's body found
Another two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found collapsed in a lane.
On 12 June, 59-year-old John Ithell, from Pentre Gwyn, Wrexham, was found in a lane next to Cefn Road, Wrexham. He was treated in hospital but died from his injuries.
Five men have now been arrested and all have been released on bail.
Mr Ithell's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, North Wales Police said.
