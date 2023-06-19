Eisteddfod artists refuse to perform in Welsh language row
- Published
A singer-songwriter duo will not perform at the National Eisteddfod in protest at the festival's strict Welsh language policy.
Izzy Rabey tweeted that she and Eadyth Crawford would pull out of the festival unless the language policy was changed for invited acts.
She said they would be meeting the board to discuss how the Eisteddfod could be more inclusive.
The National Eisteddfod said it would respond to the artist personally.
It comes after bilingual rapper Sage Todz said he would not perform at the festival because there are English lyrics in his songs.
This year's festival takes place in Boduan, Gwynedd, the home county of Sage Todz, who is from Penygroes.
The artist wrote on Twitter that his songs are "finished products, not subject to change".
Rabey said on Twitter that she and Crawford had also been told to translate English lyrics to Welsh "when bilingualism is at the core of how we express our Welsh identity".
"As artists we are tired of being put in situations where we are instructed to compromise our creative choices, income and professional relationships in order to 'fit' a rule which imposes what 'true' Welsh culture should be," she added.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
She said the duo understood the language policy in terms of competing, but not in the context of inviting artists to perform, especially if the organisation was already aware of their lyrics.
The National Eisteddfod said: "We have received an email from Izzy Rabey regarding her performance at the Eisteddfod this morning.
"We will respond to her personally and not through the press and media."
The organisation previously said the Welsh language rule was "fundamental" to the festival.