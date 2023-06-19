Housing: Benefits not keeping up with rent rises - charity
- Published
People are being made homeless because housing benefits are not keeping up with rental costs, charities have said.
A survey in February of private properties advertised for rent in Wales found that only 32 out of 2,638 could be covered by housing benefits.
The Bevan Foundation, which conducted the survey has said the UK government needs to increase benefits.
The UK government said it gave a £1bn boost to housing benefit rates in 2020 and maintained that level ever since.
Mario, 65, from Swansea, thinks he is one of the lucky ones, despite being made homeless when his partner died and finding himself in temporary accommodation with no cooking facilities.
With the help of the charity Crisis, he found a flat two months ago.
"I've got somewhere warm to stay, somewhere where I can cook my own food, somewhere where I can shut the door," he said.
"It means the world to me because I was in such a bad place, I didn't know where I was going to go, I was having really dark thoughts."
Now Mario is decorating his new flat and making the most of his kitchen, where he is looking forward to cooking and entertaining friends again.
"Having my own place and being able to put my own stamp on it, make it mine and get back into things and reassess my life. It means the world to me." he said.
But his housing benefit doesn't entirely cover the rent, leaving him £75 short every month.
Mario can just about afford to top it up using his pension.
"It's a bit tight, but it's my own place and you've just got to reassess your finances." he said.
"It is difficult for other people who are not as fortunate as myself to have that little bit of spare cash in order to get a place, otherwise you'd be on the housing list forever and a day."
People who claim housing benefit or the housing element of Universal Credit for privately rented properties get an amount determined by a formula called the Local Housing Allowance (LHA).
It was designed to cover rental costs for the cheapest 30% of private properties in a given area, but it has been frozen since April 2020, despite rents continuing to increase.
In the year to April, private sector rents in Wales rose by 4.8%, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - the biggest annual percentage increase since the ONS started measuring the data in Wales in 2010
Debbie Thomas, head of policy in Wales for Crisis, said: "Rents are really difficult and it's really hard for people to find the money to keep a roof over their heads."
She said the UK government needed to "to get with the times, to get with the soaring cost of living so that people can start to use housing benefit for what it's meant to be for, to have somewhere safe you can call home".
The Bevan Foundation's Steffan Evans said the current situation left people with "really difficult choices" which risk them over-extending financially or settling for "really poor-quality accommodation because that's all they can afford".
Mr Evans said more than 10,000 people in Wales were living in temporary accommodation, a figure which had increased by 25% in the past 12 months, with "the problem around LHA is absolutely one of the drivers of that".
The UK government said the April 2020 LHA increased provided more than "a million people with an extra £600 a year on average".
"The UK government is also giving an extra £50 million to help people in Wales with essential costs," it added.