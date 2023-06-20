Port Talbot: Boy, 15, dies in hospital after beach rescue operation
A 15-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water at a popular beach.
The coastguard was called to Aberavon beach in Neath Port Talbot at 18:09 BST on Monday.
A helicopter and Port Talbot RNLI lifeboat joined a rescue operation, as well as South Wales Police.
The boy was found and taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, where he later died, the police force said.
Ch Insp Richard Haines, said: "Shortly before 7.10pm, officers were called to a report of a boy in the sea at Aberavon Beach, #PortTalbot.
"We attended with a number of other emergency services.
"Despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency services he sadly passed away."
