Wrexham: Flash floods and impassable roads after rain

Flash floods in WrexhamNigel Williams
Councillor Nigel Williams urged residents to avoid the main road through New Broughton in Wrexham

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have caused flash flooding in Wrexham.

North Wales Police said it has received numerous calls, with some roads left "impassable".

Wrexham AFC also confirmed the 1864 Suite restaurant inside its Racecourse ground had to be evacuated, as the storms caused structural damage to one of its stands.

The floods come amid a Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms in the whole of Wales, and much of England.

Wrexham AFC said all diners were successfully evacuated on safety grounds, after the structural damage to the Macron Stand resulted in a "large leak" inside the reception area.

A video posted on social media showed water pouring through the ceiling of the Racecourse, as guests hurried out of the building.

"Circumstances beyond our control have disrupted our plans for the evening," said the club.

Mark Rowe
North Wales Police urged road users to take care

Wrexham councillor Debbie Wallace tweeted that there were several reports that Warrenwood Road in the city has flooded.

"Thankfully flood defences are working & protecting properties," she wrote.

Nigel Williams
A road in New Broughton after the storms hit Wrexham

