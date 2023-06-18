Cardiff: Man's body recovered from Roath Park Lake
A man has died after going into the water at a city lake, according to police.
Emergency services were called to Cardiff's Roath Park Lake on Saturday evening.
On Sunday, South Wales Police confirmed the body of a man had been recovered.
The force said it was alerted after concerns were raised about the welfare of a 46-year-old man "who had not returned after entering in the water".
"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file is being prepared for HM Coroner," said the force.
Vehicles from the police, fire and ambulance services were sent to the scene on Saturday evening, and a helicopter also circled above the lake.
Lake Road West was shut, and one set of gates to the park - one of the city's most popular attractions - were locked.