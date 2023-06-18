Cardiff: Man's body recovered from Roath Park Lake

Police and fire service vehicles outside Roath Park
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene

A man has died after going into the water at a city lake, according to police.

Emergency services were called to Cardiff's Roath Park Lake on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, South Wales Police confirmed the body of a man had been recovered.

The force said it was alerted after concerns were raised about the welfare of a 46-year-old man "who had not returned after entering in the water".

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file is being prepared for HM Coroner," said the force.

Vehicles from the police, fire and ambulance services were sent to the scene on Saturday evening, and a helicopter also circled above the lake.

Lake Road West was shut, and one set of gates to the park - one of the city's most popular attractions - were locked.

Lake Road West was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident

