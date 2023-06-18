Father's Day: Pembrokeshire lifeguards Cai, 16, and dad team up
Meet the father and son who may potentially save lives together this Father's Day.
Tom Owen, from Haverfordwest, joined the Pembrokeshire Lifeguards last summer, becoming its most senior member at 49.
He is being joined on Broadhaven beach by the team's newest recruit - his 16-year-old boy, Cai.
Tom spoke of his pride in his son, while Cai said: "I'm hoping he won't embarrass me too much".
Tom said he became interested in lifeguarding while at school, and volunteered for two summers in Australia.
"Joining the RNLI has always appealed to me and now that my children are old enough, I took the opportunity to give it a go," he said.
"My age was never a consideration of mine when applying for the job. I've always enjoyed working in a team who share the same goals and work ethic.
"Even despite the 30 year age gap between most, I don't feel out of place.
"It's hugely satisfying knowing I'm helping to provide a safe place for all to use."
Meanwhile, asked whether seeing his dad being a lifeguard played a factor in his decision, Cai replied: "If anything it put me off a little bit."
"It's something I've wanted to do for years as I've always been a keen swimmer and surfer," he added.
"I'm looking forward to getting experience on the beaches and getting my uniform.
"It's going to be fun working with Dad, I can't wait to see him continue to try to beat me in our fitness tests."
Tom spoke of his excitement for his son joining the team, and his pride in him "smashing his fitness tests".
"I'm looking forward to working alongside him," he said.
"It'll be nice to spend time together before he grows up completely.
"I hope other people of my age see that lifeguarding isn't just for youngsters. If you're still fit and healthy, give it a go, you won't regret it."