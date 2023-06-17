Cardiff: Pride Cymru celebrates its largest parade

Pride starting with confetti
The capital was a sea of colour as Pride was celebrated in the city celebrating those in the LGBTQ+ community

Pride Cymru has said its 2023 parade is its largest yet, as thousands of people took to Cardiff streets to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Returning for its 24th year, Pride weekend in Wales is taking place in June this year, rather than August.

Pride Cymru calls the parade "Cardiff's most colourful event" and "inclusive and accessible for all, attracting people from all backgrounds".

Cardiff Castle is hosting music, with Sophie Ellis-Bextor on Saturday night.

On Sunday, the main stage will host Ian "H" Watkins, and Clare Richards, from Steps.

Among those in attendance were Billy Manton, 23, from Caerphilly and Nathan Rickolva, 28, from Cardiff.

"Pride shows people that we're here," said Nathan.

Billy Manton (left) described Saturday as "gorgeous" and "absolutely packed"

"A lot of people come out to support, and it shows that it's still a thing and not just something that's happened in the past and is done with."

First Minister Mark Drakeford also attended the Pride parade, and described the event as "amazing".

"I think it's hugely important because it says a number of things.

"Attitudes have changed, behaviours have changed, opportunities have been created," says First Minister Mark Drakeford, who joined revellers

"It says that people from all sorts of backgrounds are confident in the Wales to which they belong, but it also says that Wales is determined to be that sort of place - where people, whatever their backgrounds, wherever they may live, they feel safe in Wales to be themselves.

"In the lifetimes of people who are here to celebrate, attitudes have changed, behaviours have changed, opportunities have been created and we want to see all of that available wherever people might live in Wales."

Flossie Sunshine says it is important to show disabled people can do drag because everyone can do whatever they want
Matthew Horwood
Crowds gathered at Cardiff Castle after the parade to see acts including headliner Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Matthew Horwood
A huge banner of colourful balloons spelled out Pride in the parade

Quinn Lewis, 20, from Pontypridd, has also been to a Pride event in Somerset, but said "the crowds are nothing like these, there's so many people".

"For me Pride is about showing that we exist and we're here, because there is so much hate towards the LGBTQ+ community," said Quinn.

Quinn Lewis and Kathy Lei did not know each other before Pride, but became friends on the day

"This is proof of the progress that humanity is making, people can be themselves, people can be loved and human and it's amazing."

Kathy Lei, 26, a first year student at Cardiff University, said: "We've only just met each other two hours ago, it's absolutely amazing.

"I'm so happy to meet new friends, everyone is so sweet and warm."

Matthew Horwood
The parade started and finished in front of Cardiff Castle
Matthew Horwood
People playing the drums gave a festival feel to proceedings
Rain did not stop the fun at Cardiff Castle

Dan Walsh, a trustee of Pride Cymru, said: "Pride is all about celebration, and being who you are. Celebrating love, equality and diversity.

"But its also a really powerful reminder that there's still so much to do, homophobic hate crime is still far too prevalent, transphobic hate crime is so prevalent.

"So there's so much to do and this is bringing the whole community together to remember how much we've achieved, but how far we have to go."

Members of the House of Deviant - Wales' only learning disabled drag group
Matthew Horwood
Cardiff was awash with rainbow flags
Matthew Horwood
The colourful parade made its way through Cardiff city centre on Saturday

