Pembrokeshire: Water pipe leak 'costs pub £20,000'
- Published
A village pub says it has lost up to £20,000 because of a water pipe leak.
The Trewern Arms said it has been without water at least five times this year due to a fault in a pipe in part of Nevern, Pembrokeshire.
"It's not helpful at a time we really, really need to be getting the trade, for us to close our doors simply because we have no water," said owner James Miller.
Welsh Water apologised and said it will replace the affected pipe section.
According to Mr Miller, the business has lost between £10,000 - £20,000 from lost turnover and damaged equipment.
"That's not taking into account at all the reputational costs would be which we couldn't even hope to estimate," he said.
The owner called it an extra worry after a difficult period for the hospitality industry following the pandemic and rising costs.
The 16th Century inn has been at the heart of the community in Nevern for generations and is a popular spot for walkers and tourists.
'It's quite scary for us'
However, this year hotel guests have been unable to wash or have drinking water at times due to the faulty water supply.
"We have to keep making excuses because we can't provide them food," said Mr Miller. "But also the fact that people can't get here because the roads are closed and they go somewhere else."
Assistant manager Billy Howells said: "Every day we're at risk of losing money and hoping the summer's going to be OK. But if it's not, it's quite scary for us. Maybe there won't be a business."
Mr Miller said he had contacted Welsh Water on several occasions to ask for the pipe to be replaced.
"Instead of saving money by not replacing the pipe and passing costs on to us, I'd like to see them replace the pipe and do the right thing," he said. "So that we can stop taking the brunt of the impact."
Mr Miller would also like to be reimbursed for damages to equipment and laundry. He said premium bedding was ruined after water in the washing machine turned brown.
"These are commercial, fairly premium bedsheets and things like that which cost an awful lot to replace."
"It makes us feel very small whilst it makes them feel very big. Welsh Water are a very big organisation and there's no means really to force them to take account of somebody as small as us."
Welsh Water said: "We are aware of the bursts which have occurred in the area and are sorry for any disruption caused to our customers there.
"When we have repeat bursts such as this, we always consider what the best course of action is to resolve the situation and can confirm that we are in the process of planning to replace the section of pipe affected.
"We will be liaising with the customers in due course to provide them with further information on a timeline for the planned work to be completed."