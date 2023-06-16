King's Birthday Honours: Rockfield Studios owner to get MBE
- Published
The owner of a music studio made famous by Queen has been recognised in the King's first Birthday Honours.
Queen's anthem Bohemian Rhapsody is one of the best known songs recorded at the 60-year-old Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, owned by Kingsley Ward.
Mr Ward, 83, is to be given an MBE for his services to music.
Former world champion triathlete Non Stanford and politician Jane Hutt are also among those from Wales to be honoured.
"I can't believe we've finally got an award for something," joked Mr Ward.
Oasis' number one album (What's the Story) Morning Glory, including hits Wonderwall and Don't Look Back in Anger, were recorded at the studio in Monmouth, as was Coldplay's favourite Yellow.
Ozzy Osbourne once described Rockfield as the birthplace of heavy metal after recording there with Black Sabbath.
Mr Ward thanked all of the bands that have recorded at his studio for his royal award.
"Rockfield has produced so many hit records and so many massive songs but we're only a vehicle really," said Mr Ward.
"I'm surprised I'm getting a personal award for something that other groups did - but people say without Rockfield perhaps these bands wouldn't have recorded all of these great records."
Mr Ward and his brother Charles founded Rockfield in 1963 when they converted their farmhouse into a recording studio, but Charles died last year.
"This honour is also a tribute to Charles," he added. "We did this together and had so much fun and brought so much joy to people's lives."
Among the other people from Wales receiving a royal honour is athlete Non Stanford, who led Team Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
She will receive an MBE for services to triathlon in Wales.
"I can't believe it," she said.
"I struggled when competing and also during my career thinking I was being very selfish," she added. "Getting this award shows that maybe I have done something that is bigger than me."
Prof Medwin Hughes, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wales Trinity St David, will receive a CBE for service to education and the Welsh language.
"The recognition reflects the enormous support I have received from my family, my closest colleagues, staff and strategic partners during my 25 years as Vice-Chancellor," he said.
An MBE will also go to John Bate, who arrived in Tywyn, Gwynedd, 60 years ago to start a new job as a civil engineer for the Talyllyn Railway.
Now 93, he still volunteers for the steam railway in Eryri, also known as Snowdonia.
"I haven't done anything special or worthy, just carried on with my work," he said.
From the Welsh political world, Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt, who has represented Vale of Glamorgan in Cardiff Bay since 1999, will received a CBE.
"I am grateful to those who have nominated and supported me over the years," she said.
Vincent Bailey, leader of the Conservative group in the Vale of Glamorgan council, will be honoured with a OBE for contributions to political, voluntary and charitable services
The head of the Welsh Ambulance Service (WAS) and one of its volunteers will also be recognised.
WAS chief executive Jason Killen, 48, will be awarded the King's Ambulance Service Medal for distinguished service.
Ian Cross, a volunteer car service driver for WAS, will be awarded a British Empire Medal.
The 53-year-old, from Pontypool, takes patients to hospital appointments two days a week.
"I couldn't believe it when the letter landed on my doormat," he said. "I saw 'On His Majesty's Service' and thought: 'Oh no, I'm in trouble'."
'Mind blowing' honour
Ceinwen Blake, from Newport, will receive an OBE for public service after 43 years with the Office for National Statistics, working her way up from the post room to become deputy director for corporate IT.
Meanwhile Elizabeth Nicholl CBE, the former chief executive of UK Sport, will be made a Dame Commander of the order of the British Empire for her contribution to sport.
And Prof Christopher Jones from Brecon, Powys, will receive a CBE for services to healthcare due to his work as the Welsh government's deputy chief medical officer.
Others receiving OBEs from Wales include:
- Gareth Bullock for services to the Welsh financial economy
- Pippa Britton, the Vice-Chair of the UK Anti-Doping and Vice-Chair Sport Wales, for services to sport
- Michael Claridge, a defence equipment team leader with the Ministry of Defence, for services to defence
- Jonathan Cox from Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan, the deputy director of Citizens UK, for services to community organising and refugee resettlement
- Janet Davies from Caldicot in Monmouthshire, for services to healthcare in Wales
- Neil Frow from Aberdare in Rhondda Cynon Taf, the managing director of NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership, for services to NHS Wales
- David Griffiths from Maesteg, Bridgend county, for services to association football in Wales
- Christopher Jenkins from Crickhowell, Powys, chief executive officer of Commonwealth Games Wales, for services to the Commonwealth Games and to sport in Wales
- Anju Kumar from Cardiff, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, for services to women's health and welfare in Wales
Others receiving MBEs from Wales include:
- Malcolm Burnell from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, for services to the Creative Industries
- Prof Philip Dickins from Pwllheli, Gwynedd, for services to the additive manufacturing sector
- Delyth Done from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, head of school at Hereford College of Arts' School of Materials and Design, for services to blacksmithing and heritage crafts
- Thomas Hall from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, a welfare support officer with BLESMA, for services to veterans in Wales
- Andrea Harford in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, a work coach team leader with the Department for Work and Pensions, for services to people with autism
- Valerie Hawkins from Newtown in Powys, the chief executive officer of Mid Wales Tourism, for services to tourism and the economy in Wales
- David Heyburn from Bridgend, the head of operations microbiology and health protection at Public Health Wales, for services to the NHS
- Alan Jones from Wrexham, chairman of the Village Bakery, for services to the food industry and the economy in Wales
- Dr Gareth Jones from Carmarthen for services to sport and exercise medicine in Wales
- Elizabeth Lalley from Monmouth, the Welsh Government's director of risk, resilience and community safety, for services to the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
- Prof Helen Langton from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, the Vice-Chancellor at University of Suffolk, for services to education
- Paul Leach from Colwyn Bay, Denbighshire, a paediatric and special care dentist, for services to children with special educational needs and disabilities in north west Wales
- Robb Merchant from Monmouthshire, the owner of White Castle Vineyard, for services to viticulture
- Elizabeth Rix from Swansea, chief nurse at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, for services to nursing leadership
- Alison Ryland from Cardiff, head of healthcare for HM Prisons Usk and Prescoed, for services to prison healthcare in Monmouthshire
- Richard Selby from Pontypool in Torfaen, managing director of Pro Steel Engineering and National Chair of the Institute of Directors, for services to the economy and charity in Wales
- Sarah Sharpe from Penarth in the Vale of Glamorgan, support staff member for the National Assembly for Wales, for political and public service
- William Upham from Merthyr Tydfil, the executive director of Growing Space, for services to mental health in Newport
David TC Davies, Secretary of State for Wales said it was "inspiring" to hear about the work of so many people from Wales.
"Welsh recipients from a wide range of fields have been recognised, whether it's for their commitment to their local community, their contribution to sport, education, culture or health," he said. "I'm thrilled that their endeavours have been commended.