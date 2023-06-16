Cardiff: CCTV shows man carrying woman home to rape her
A man who was captured on CCTV carrying a woman home to rape her has been sentenced.
Footage shows Preet Vikal carrying the "intoxicated" woman in his arms and across his shoulders through Cardiff city centre.
Vikal, 20, admitted rape and was sentenced to six years and nine months in a young offenders' institution.
The woman said she was left unable to sleep following the attack last June.
Vikal met the woman while she was on a night out with friends in the city.
The woman began to walk home but became separated from her friends and was later seen on CCTV being carried by Vikal along King Edward VII Avenue and North Road.
Vikal continued to carry her to a property in the North Road area where he raped her.
Detective Constable Nick Woodland from South Wales Police said: "Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in Cardiff but in Preet Vikal we had a dangerous individual.
"He took advantage of an intoxicated and vulnerable young woman who became separated from her friends."
Police said an "extensive" trawl of CCTV led to Vikal being identified and arrested.
Vikal will serve two thirds of his sentence in custody and the remainder on licence.
