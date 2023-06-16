Harry Styles: Fans have been asked not to queue overnight
Harry Styles fans have been told not to camp outside a venue ahead of the singer's performance next week.
The singer has two gigs at the Principality stadium in Cardiff on 20 June and 21 June as part of his global tour.
Fervent fans often camp overnight outside venues to get as close as possible to their favourite artists.
But a stadium spokesperson has warned camping outside "is strictly forbidden".
They instead asked fans to find alternative accommodation before the gig, adding that queuing will only be allowed on the day of the performances.
Originally there was only one gig in Cardiff but after that date sold out, another was added.
Award winning band Wet Leg will also be performing as the support act.
When Beyoncé performed at the venue in May many people stayed overnight outside the stadium to secure a good spot inside when gates opened.
Kristina Dummigan, 25, from Cardiff managed to get tickets for both Harry Styles gigs in Cardiff on top of another in Portugal.
She paid £300 for the first night's ticket to stand in the pit, which she hopes will allow her to get up close to Styles.
"I try not to think about that," she said.
"On the second night we're gonna have a more relaxed evening, just like in the back of the stadium.
"The concerts are a lot of fun, there's like a lot of like good energy and stuff in the stadiums. Everybody's there for a good time."
But she said she will not be camping overnight.
"It's more fun if you just go in the day and then you're prepared for the whole day and you can enjoy yourself a bit more," she said.
"There is a bit of a stigma to people camping outside concerts and stuff. But I guess it's just fun, people want to be around other people that are excited for the same thing."
When Styles played Manchester last year people travelled from as far afield as the United States, France and Spain.
Others had camped for three days in a queue in the hope of securing a good spot in the crowd.