Pembrokeshire: A40 near Narberth to close for the weekend
- Published
A section of one of west Wales's busiest roads will be closed for the weekend.
The A40 will be closed in both directions at Ffynnon Woods, near Narberth from 20:00 BST on 16 June until 17:00 on 18 June.
The closure will allow construction workers to develop a new £60m by-pass for Llanddewi Velfrey, Pembrokeshire.
A lane for emergency vehicles will be kept open during the closure.
Andrew Davies, the project manager for construction company Alun Griffiths, said the new road will dissect the old road, meaning there was no other option.
He said the existing carriageway will need to be built up, meaning it is not possible to do it safely while traffic is running.
Drivers are being advised to follow diversion signs.
Traffic management staff will be stationed at both the Whitland and Penblewin roundabouts to advise motorists and other road users.
All heavy goods vehicles will be required to take the alternative South Wales Trunk Road Agency route, via the A4076 and A477.
Of the £60m, £36.683m is coming from EU funding.