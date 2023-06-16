LGBTQ: Inside Wales' first Ballroom community
"It's important to have safe spaces in Cardiff and Wales, and all around the world, and Ballroom allows you to be your most authentic self."
Leighton Rees is referring to the Welsh Ballroom Community - the first and, so far, only one of its kind in Wales for LGBTQ+ people.
A dancer and choreographer, Leighton founded the group when he wanted to learn more about the dance and performances involved in Ballroom.
"I wondered if there was a want for it in Cardiff," Leighton said. "So I put out a status on Facebook and it had a really overwhelming response, so [I thought] there needs to be a community in Wales."
The Ballroom scene, as it is also known, is where LGBTQ+ people come together to rehearse and perform in "balls".
Balls are events where "houses" compete against each other by walking towards judges and performing different forms of Ballroom performance.
One of the more popular categories for competition is voguing - using hands, catwalk, duckwalk, floor performance, spins and dips.
There are variations of voguing: Old Way, New Way, and Vogue Femme.
"Femme queens would have probably been 'this is all too masculine for me,' so then there's a style of vogue called Vogue Femme, which is a more feminine version of voguing," Leighton said.
Another category is FQ Realness, where contestants are judged on their ability to blend in with cisgender (when a person's gender matches the sex they were assigned at birth) women.
An alternative is BQ Realness, where the participants are judged on how well they can blend in with gay men.
There are also Runway, Bizarre, Labels and Face categories.
Most, but not all, of those participating in Ballroom belong to "houses".
Houses are surrogate families that look after and protect members of the community who are, at times, ostracised and disowned by their biological relatives.
"So, the queer people of colour, who would have been disowned by their [biological] family members found [surrogate] gay mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters, who would have been in the community, then that would have turned into [their] chosen family," Leighton said.
Not everyone, however, is in a house.
"When you're not in a house you're a 007," said Alia, a femme queen in the community.
"We are free agents, but we still have our community that has our back, which is like our family."
The first balls took places in 1920s New York, in what is often referred to as the Harlem Renaissance - an intellectual and cultural revival of African American literature, dance, music and art.
The Harlem Renaissance provided a safe space for queer African-Americans to gather and showcase their artistic works, and themselves, without fear of backlash or criticism.
Unable to take part in the drag queen pageantry and competitions of the time, black and Latino LGBTQ+ people decided to start their own, creating a safe space where anyone's sexual identify and race was not only welcomed but celebrated.
Balls were considered underground, subculture events that were held in opposition to the racism and discrimination they had experience at the more mainstream events.
Gaining popularity as the years progressed, Ballroom spread to other US cities like Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, St Louis and others.
The community, or scene, is now celebrated around the world, and is enjoying its latest incarnation here in Wales.
"The Welsh Ballroom Community has definitely made itself known," said Malori, a transwoman who only came out after joining the Welsh Ballroom scene.
"We've been extremely busy. And I think you can feel it."
And the community will be busier than usual this weekend as Cardiff gears up to celebrate this year's Pride.
The Welsh capital is hosting a number of events over the weekend and throughout the month, and the Welsh Ballroom Community will be putting on a special show at Cardiff Castle.
Leighton explained: "In the castle we are collaborating with FA Wales. Some local Welsh designers make us outfits, which are going to do with the Welsh football kit.
"And we're basically just going to be giving Ballrooms, having fun, celebrating Pride together and looking fab as we always do."
Malori said: "It gives queer people in Wales a different outlet, a different something to aspire to.
"As trans people, and queer people more generally, there's a tendency to be quite isolated.
"You don't really have role models, and so that's the most important thing, really, is having a queer community."
Femme queen Rosy agreed: "It's so important. People realise their sexuality in safe space like this.
"People realise how they really are."
Leighton was keen to stress the importance of safe spaces like the Welsh Ballroom Community.
"Some people don't know where to go," he said, "and I feel like Ballroom is needed all around the world.
"Times have changed, but there is still a long way to go where people can fully be themselves."