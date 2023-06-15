Ammanford: Man jailed for murdering brother in front of mum
A man has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years after murdering his older brother at their mother's house.
Tyler Lindley, 20, admitted murdering 22-year-old Cameron Lindley at a property on Treforis in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on 8 September 2022.
Swansea Crown Court heard the attack was "pre-meditated" and borne out of jealousy.
Judge Paul Thomas KC sentenced Lindley, of Cimla, Neath, to life in prison, with a minimum term of 18 years.
The incident happened after the two brothers had spent time visiting family at their mother's home in Ammanford.
The court heard Lindley had been making threats about killing Cameron in the months leading up to the attack.
Prosecutor Mike Jones KC told the court the defendant had complained Cameron was the "golden child" and he "hated" him.
On multiple occasions, the court heard Lindley had told people he was going to "stab Cameron and kill him".
The court heard on the night of the attack the brothers had sat down for dinner with their family.
Attack captured on Ring doorbell
It was after dinner that Lindley took a kitchen knife and began stabbing his brother in the kitchen.
The court heard Cameron ran to the front lawn to escape his brother, but Lindley followed and continued to stab him.
The court was shown Ring video doorbell footage of the attack.
The defendant stabbed his brother 19 times in the neck, throat and torso, before a neighbour called the police.
The court heard the boys' mother, Tara Lindley, witnessed the attack.
Cameron was declared dead at the scene.
At the time of the attack Cameron was a student at Swansea University where he studied aerospace engineering.
He spent his time living between student accommodation in Swansea and his mother's house in Ammanford. Lindley was living in hostel accommodation.
After admitting killing Cameron, Lindley was remanded in custody at Swansea Prison but was later transferred to a mental health unit to undergo assessments.
After multiple psychiatric reports, Ignatius Hughes KC, defending, told the court it is believed Lindley has "emerging emotionally unstable personality disorder".
However, he added that this cannot be determined until he is 25 years old after he has stopped developing.
At the time of the attack it is not believed Lindley was experiencing psychosis, although a diagnosis of emotionally unstable personality disorder can cause pseudo hallucinations, the court heard.
The court heard Lindley had a history of drug use including taking LSD, as well as self harm and anger management issues.
The Judge told Lindley: "You brutally murdered your brother. You followed him into the garden and butchered him.
"You showed him no mercy whatsoever. All of this happened in front of your mother, his mother. You killed your brother simply because you were jealous of him. 'Golden boy' you called him.
"You carried out the idea that had been festering in your head for many months. You have shown no remorse.
"Your performance in the dock today displayed no shame or no regret for what you have done."