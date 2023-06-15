Cardiff taxi driver jailed for 11 years for raping passenger
- Published
A taxi driver who raped a women he drove home after demanding to use her toilet has been jailed for 11 years.
Jakir Hussain, 39, of Grangetown, Cardiff, picked up his victim in Cardiff city centre after a night out with her friends.
Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard he got into the back of the locked taxi until she agreed to let him into her home.
Once inside he forced his way into her bedroom where he raped her.
Hussain was traced by CCTV and denied the attack despite DNA evidence. He was found guilty of rape following a trial in November.
The victim has said she was no longer able set foot in her bedroom or even look at her bed, due to it causing flashbacks of the incident.
She added that the trauma has led her to attempting to take her own life.
'I see his face in my head'
She said: "Since this incident I have tried to avoid sleep because I am taken back to the night of the incident.
"I see his face in my head and can remember what he did to me, including flashbacks to parts of the incident such as being trapped in a taxi.
"Since the incident I have not felt able to get into a taxi, I have a complete distrust of all taxi drivers."
She said following this incident she offers to drive female friends home from nights out in the middle of the night, rather than let them get a taxi.
"This has impacted me in all aspects of my life," she added.
Recorder Eugene Egan told Hussain: "You were in a position of trust towards her, a position of trust you grossly abused."
Hussain was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment and put under sex offender notification for life.
He was also barred from working as a taxi driver indefinitely.