St Mellons crash: Officer served with misconduct notice in crash probe
- Published
A police officer has been served with a misconduct notice in a probe relating to the search for a group of young people found days after a fatal crash.
The police watchdog said the notice concerns the officer's review of missing persons' logs and if their ages affected their decision making process.
Police found Eve Smith, 21, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Darcy Ross, 21, dead 46 hours after they crashed in Cardiff.
Sophie Russon and Shane Loughlin survived but were seriously injured.
The families of the three young women had all reported them missing on the evening of 4 March.
They were found just after midnight on Monday, 6 March in the St Mellons area of the city.
The accident happened after the white Volkswagen Tiguan the five were left a major road and entered a wooded area.
As part of the investigation the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is gathering statements from officers who attended the crash scene, control room staff and those who carried out the risk assessments.
It will also be speaking to the National Police Air Service about the involvement of a police helicopter during the search.
The missing person policies of Gwent Police and South Wales Police, as well as the relevant national police guidance will also be reviewed.
The notice that has been served on the officer means they will be investigated but does not necessarily mean they will face disciplinary proceedings.
IOPC director David Ford said in a statement: "We have gathered a significant amount of evidence since our investigation began and we will ensure that our investigation continues to be thorough and timely.
"It is only at the end of our investigation once we have established all the facts that we will make a decision as to whether the officer has any case to answer."