St Mellons crash: Officer served with misconduct notice in crash probe
- Published
A police officer has been served with a misconduct notice in a probe relating to a fatal crash in Cardiff.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had served a notice on a Gwent Police officer concerning their review of the missing persons' logs.
The watchdog is also reviewing whether the age of the missing persons impacted on the officer's decision making.
Police found three dead and two injured 46 hours after they had gone missing.
Eve Smith, 21, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Darcy Ross, 21, died after the crash near the A48 in St Mellons, Cardiff on 4 March.
Sophie Russon and Shane Loughlin were taken to hospital in a critical condition.
They were found just after midnight on Monday, 6 March.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.