Cardiff: Permit gate trialled to stop Llanishen shortcut
A permit gate is being introduced to stop drivers using residential roads as a shortcut in Cardiff.
The gate, in Llanishen, will mean only permit holders and other authorised vehicles can drive along a short stretch of road.
Beginning on 19 June, it will stop vehicles from using Fishguard Road and Crystal Glen as a shortcut between Ty Glas Avenue and Heathwood Road.
The permit gate will be active from 07:00 to 19:00 from Monday to Saturday.
Initially as a trial, the gate will be in operation for 18 months.
On its website, Cardiff Council said the roads were resident and visitor access only before, but drivers were not following the rules and they were difficult to enforce.
The council said those without a permit could still access the area, but must leave the same way they came in, and buses and taxis did not need a permit.
Monitored by CCTV, a fine of £70 will be issued for those who do not comply with the new rules.