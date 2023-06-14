Welsh rugby: WRU 'still sorry' after sexism probe criticism
The acting head of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) insists the organisation is remorseful over how it handled allegations of sexism and misogyny.
Nigel Walker's comments came after a WRU board member downplayed claims made in a BBC Wales programme.
Henry Engelhardt said some parts of BBC Wales Investigates "were not accurate".
"Henry Engelhardt and everybody else involved with the WRU is still remorseful about what went on in the union," Mr Walker said.
"People are sorry, the union's sorry, I'm sorry that people were put through what we saw in the BBC Investigates programme, absolutely, including Henry," he added.
Mr Engelhardt is a WRU independent non-executive director and a former chief executive of Admiral Insurance.
Speaking on the BBC's Walescast podcast, Mr Engelhardt described the BBC investigation as "sensationalist".
Mr Walker said Mr Engelhardt had been one of the biggest advocates for governance change at the WRU.
"It's for him to say whether he got it wrong or whether he could have been even more positive about the need for changes," Mr Walker said, pointing out that he did discuss that need in the podcast too.
Mr Walker added that the organisation had been working "flat out" for "probably 12 or 18 months" to make governance changes.
Asked if he had confidence in Mr Engelhardt, he said he had "absolute faith".
Mr Walker, the former Wales international wing, replaced Steve Phillips when the then WRU chief executive stepped down following the BBC investigation.
"I have absolute confidence in Henry Engelhardt, his record speaks for itself," Mr Walker said.
"I've not seen anything in the two years I've been in the Welsh Rugby Union around that board table with Henry Engelhardt that would make me question his character or his determination for the Welsh Rugby Union to be organisation it needs to be off the back of what we saw four months ago."