Ely riots: Police officers' conduct before fatal crash probed
- Published
Two police officers are under investigation for their conduct prior to the death of two boys in a bike crash in Cardiff which led to rioting.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said gross misconduct notices had been served on the driver and passenger in a police van seen driving behind two boys on an e-bike.
Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died in the crash on 22 May.
The notices do not mean officers will face disciplinary proceedings.
The IPOC said its investigation focused on the nature of the police interaction with the two boys before the crash and the appropriateness of the officers' decisions and actions.
In particular, the police watchdog said it was examining whether the officers in the police vehicle were pursuing the boys.
Cars were set alight and fireworks thrown at police as 100 to 150 people gathered in the Cardiff suburb of Ely on the night of the crash.