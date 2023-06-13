Teenager who drove hijacked police car at 113mph jailed
- Published
A teenager who hijacked a police car while drunk and drove at 113mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed.
Dafydd Williams, 19, hit another car at 64mph, sending it crashing head-on into another vehicle.
The prosecutor who showed Cardiff Crown Court dashcam footage from the speeding police car told the judge that "no words can adequately describe it".
Williams, of Wattsville, near Newport, admitted a number of offences and was jailed for one year and nine months.
The rampage began on St Cenydd Road in Caerphilly on 8 April.
The court heard that Williams was with an acquaintance when, brandishing a steel crowbar, he hurled racial abuse at a garage owner,
Prosecutor Roger Griffiths told the court: "He then hit [the garage owner] with the end of the crowbar in a stabbing motion, with a lot of force."
Williams used the crowbar to damage vehicles, to smash the man's iPhone while he was holding it to his ear and to strike him in the lower back.
He and the acquaintance then drove away but were spotted in nearby Bedwas and stopped by a Gwent Police car.
While the acquaintance tried to escape on foot Williams got behind the wheel of the high-performance police car and sped away.
The footage shows Williams speeding through residential streets, reversing around an unmarked police car.
"He mounted the pavement close to pedestrians," said Mr Griffiths. "He accelerated into a built-up area and drove at up to 90mph in a 30mph area, performing a number of dangerous overtaking manoeuvres and contravening road signs.
"He travelled through Machen village at 80mph and at one stage reached 113mph in a 30mph area, swerving from side to side.
"At one point the defendant tried to use a bus stop to undertake a red Honda Jazz, but he collided with its rear at 64mph, causing the Honda to travel across the carriageway and collide head-on with a Nissan travelling in the opposite direction."
Overpowering smell of alcohol
Williams eventually reached a narrow country lane, driving into a field before trying to flee on foot.
Arresting officers noticed an "overpowering" smell of alcohol coming from Williams, who appeared "very drunk".
Williams later admitted possession of an offensive weapon, racially aggravated assault, racially aggravated criminal damage, taking a police car without authority, dangerous driving, damaging property, and driving while disqualified and unfit through drink with no insurance or licence.
He was on a suspended 16-week jail term for thefts and driving while disqualified at the time of his arrest.
He also had previous convictions for dangerous driving, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and threats to kill.
A lawyer for Williams said a difficult upbringing and an introduction to drugs and alcohol at a an early age were mitigating factors.
The judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, said it was more by luck than judgement that no one was injured from Williams's "shocking" behaviour.
He took account of the defendant's difficult childhood and young age, adding: "I will not pass a sentence which crushes all hope for you."
He also gave Williams a driving ban of three years and 46 weeks.