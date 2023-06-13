Porthcawl: Aircraft crashes into sea off south Wales coast
- Published
An aircraft has crashed into the sea off the south Wales coast.
HM Coastguard was called out of Tuesday morning after reports of a light aircraft going into the sea at Porthcawl, Bridgend.
It said the alarm was raised at about 09:20 BST as the pilot was making his way on to dry land.
Resident Margaret Kendrick said she looked out of her window to see the upside-down aircraft.
"He was very lucky where it landed, I walked out of my house and saw a red shape," she said.
"Somebody not far away saw it coming down, all of a sudden the plane was quiet and the engine went off.
RNLI lifeboats from Porthcawl and Port Talbot were sent to rescue the pilot, who was taken into the care of the Welsh Ambulance service.
"There's RNLI boats, the police and a helicopter there - the tide is coming in now," said Ms Kendrick.
"The pilot walked away apparently, he was so close to the rocks - I thought I was seeing things."