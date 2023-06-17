Special Olympics: Showing what's possible for 'people like me'
For Joshua Longbottom the single biggest thing that has helped him on the path towards sporting history is feeling included.
"[Our] athletics club has been trying to tell people like me that if we want to do athletics, it's possible."
"People like me", for Joshua and his clubmate Ethan Orton, means those with a learning disability who can sometimes be marginalised when it comes to taking part in sport.
The Powys pair are among six Welsh athletes who will compete as part of Team GB at the Special Olympics in Berlin this month - and in doing so, help challenge perceptions of what they are capable of.
Joshua, 28, from Llanfihangel Tal-y-llyn, and Ethan, 22, from Brecon, have been training for over 10 years together at Special Olympics Powys based in Brecon Leisure Centre.
The club was set up more than 20 years ago by Ethan's coach, Bev Tucker, who is one of the Team GB badminton coaches who will accompany the athletes to Berlin.
There, they will compete alongside 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities from across the world.
Ethan, who is autistic and has a global developmental delay diagnosis, trains alongside players in the mainstream club and credits sport with helping his development and his confidence.
He said: "I'm feeling a little bit nervous but excited as well. It's mixed emotions. I'm really looking forward to it and proud to represent my country.
"I don't want to be big headed but I am very confident. If I get a gold or any medal it'll be brilliant.
"But if I don't, it's all about representing Team GB and sharing my experiences with other people with disabilities and explaining to them what is possible and what we can achieve."
Joshua, who will compete in the shot put, 100m, and the mixed relay, was also shocked when he was selected.
"I feel I could get a gold, but potentially some silvers and bronze medals too," he said.
Bev said she was excited and proud when the pair were selected.
"They are great role models to other athletes, and they give back with volunteering."
In Pembrokeshire, 18-year-old Bleddyn Gibbs has followed in his father Steffan's footsteps by taking up weightlifting.
The pair, who live near Milford Haven, both came to disability-inclusive club Strength Academy Wales in Haverfordwest four years ago.
"When Bleddyn first came he could hardly bench press a 20kg [44 lbs] bar, and now he's quadrupled that and more," said Steffan.
"The progression he's had has been really good, but not just his technique - but his strength and his social skills as well."
Bleddyn's family credit the inclusiveness of the gym and coach Simon Roach, a former Commonwealth athlete and trainer, with helping with his and other disabled athletes' development.
Simon said of Bleddyn, who has Down's syndrome: "When he started competing coming out of Covid, that gave him a real spur, lots of motivation working from one competition to the next, and since being selected for the GB team he's really upped his training commitment and his performance level."
Bleddyn has his sights set firmly on the top prize.
"I train hard for the Olympics. My dad helps me a lot. My goal, my dream, is to come back to Wales and bring back gold," he said.
Lending some experience to the Welsh contingent is 40-year-old Llinos Jones, from Llanelli, who will compete in bocce after being selected from Special Olympics Carmarthenshire.
Also a keen runner and skier, Llinos' dedication to sport has seen her travel all around the world.
One of her career highlights was running the London Marathon which required intense training. She says playing sports is an important part of her everyday life.
"I started off in school when I was 13 years old. I really enjoyed it, I enjoyed competing in different sports," she said.
Her father, Gilmore, said they counted her medals recently and found she had amassed over 100 over the past 15 years.
But Berlin will top it all. He added: "We're very, very proud of her. It's a dream come true for her."
Her local teammate John Hayes, 30, from Swansea, is a keen runner like Llinos and will take part in the 100m and 200m sprints and relay events.
John trains at Swansea Harriers twice a week and has previously represented Great Britain at the European Championships in 2017, winning gold in the 100m.
It has also brought him unique experiences abroad, with a personal highlight being in action in front of the Pope on a Vatican running track.
John said: "It was the best. It was genius, it was such a laugh. We were running down the street, and back up, three times."
With John in Rome was close friend and the final member of the team, Michael Beynon, who trains with Special Olympics North East Wales.
Michael, 27, from Chirk, Wrexham county, was the first person in Wales with Down's syndrome to run the London marathon.
He started running aged 15 and then took up bocce, which will be his event at the Special Olympics.
It will be a family affair for him. His mother Erika Walker is one of the bocce coaches while his stepfather Stephen Walker is head of the GB delegation.
Erika, who has been involved in athletics and bocce coaching with Special Olympics since the 1980s, said: "He's excited, and that's what it's all about with the Special Olympics.
"It's about the athletes and to see the joy they have and see how much they grow within the period of their selection. The experience will be amazing for all of them, including Mike."
Stephen, although head of the delegation, will not be looking too closely at the medal tally.
"In our sport it's not about medal targets, it's about the guys doing the best they can," he said.
"The motto of the Special Olympics is 'let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt'."