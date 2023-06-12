Sir Tom Jones says he still loves singing at 83
Sir Tom Jones said he still loves singing now as much now as he ever did, less than a week after turning 83.
The veteran singer kicks off a summer tour on Wednesday that will take to him to 11 European countries.
Sir Tom is performing 30 shows in 54 days, including three performances at Cardiff Castle.
As well as his new tour, the great-grandad from Treforest, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said new members of his family were giving him "a lot of joy".
"I've got a great-grandson now, it's a wonderful thing to see your family grow," he said.
"I remember my grandkids being born and seeing them growing up.
"Now they're wonderful adults and they're having a family now, so all that is very important to me as an older person."
Reflecting on his years of performing, Sir Tom said he had changed musically, as well as physically.
"When you're young, you feel young. I think I used to attack things more vocally," he said.
"When you get older through the decades, you treat things differently, because you're changing hopefully for the better - and you do that musically as well."
The 83-year-old also said he used to sing gospel songs in Elvis's hotel rooms after performances in Las Vegas.
"He was hard to stop," he said.
"The only problem was… we used to play Vegas a month at a time then, and when he would finish his month, sometimes I would still have shows to do.
"So he had finished his stint and I was still doing shows. He would come over every night. I used to say 'Elvis, I've still got two shows to do tomorrow' - he would just want to keep going.
"It's a weird thing to say, but it was hard to get away from Elvis Presley."