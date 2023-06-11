Weather: Lightning blows hole in church and knocks off cross
In scenes straight from a horror movie a cross was knocked from a Methodist church and windows blown out when it was struck by lightning.
The Hebron Chapel burst into flames on being hit and a gaping hole was left in the side of the 120-year-old building.
Rubble was left strewn as far as 40m (131ft) away.
Events unfolded in Rhewl, Denbighshire, at about 19:30 BST on Saturday when witnesses said the skies darkened and heavy rain started.
Photographer Brad Beazley was in his nearby home when he saw a flash outside.
The dad-of-one said in the run up to the storm there was non-stop thunder for about 45 minutes.
He and his family watched as the weather worsened from their mountainside property.
"The next thing there was a massive flash at about the same height as we were - it was the same height as the trees on the side of the mountain.
"That was scary. There was a big bang."
The power in his home was tripped by the lightning, Mr Beazley said.
Outside car alarms were set off and echoed around the valley.
He and his son drove down to the gothic chapel where they saw firefighters had already arrived at the church.
"The cross had been hit and the front windows had been hit and there was debris about 40m away," Mr Beazley said.
"I've seen lightning strikes similar in South Africa but not in the UK."
North Wales Fire Service confirmed the strike damaged the roof and knocked a hole in the front of the chapel.
"Crews gained access quickly and cordoned off the area due to structural damage," a spokesman said.
"If you live in the Rhewl area please be aware this is very unsafe and it's been cordoned off for this reason."