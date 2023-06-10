Swashbuckling poet Cranogwen is third woman in Wales to get statue
A statue of the poet Cranogwen has become only the third sculpture in Wales of a real woman.
The image was unveiled in Llangrannog, Ceredigion, on Saturday as part of a campaign to recognise women's contribution in Wales.
It is part of Monumental Welsh Women's plan to erect five effigies of Welsh women in five years.
Cranogwen - the writer's bardic name - was the first woman to win a poetry prize at the National Eisteddfod.
A pioneer in many fields she challenged expectations of women during the Victorian era.
Born in Llangrannog 1839 as Sarah Jane Rees, she became one of Wales' most popular poets and also worked as a head teacher, ship's captain, campaigner and journalist.
The first woman to edit a Welsh-language women's magazine, called 'Y Frythones', she used it to encourage female talent and gave women a platform.
More than £75,000 was raised to fund the sculpture.
Monumental Welsh Women founder, Helen Molyneux, said: "This permanent memorial of Cranogwen will stand in the heart of her beloved community of Llangrannog, and will serve as both commemoration of a remarkable, brave and pioneering woman and her many ground-breaking achievements and as inspiration to all of us who came after her."
Sculptor Sebastien Boyesen said creating the statue had been "a long journey".
He said he hoped people would like it, adding: "I looked at it this morning and I am quite happy. It's been an absolute privilege to do this work."
The other statues that have been erected are of Wales' first black headteacher, Betty Campbell, in Cardiff, and writer Elaine Morgan in Mountain Ash, in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Sculpture steering committee and Senedd member, Elin Jones, said she achieved locally, nationally and internationally "when it was not acceptable for women to do such things".
The unveiling was marked by a procession from the Gwersyll to the village led by Owerin dancers and songs were performed by the community choir.
A talk about Cranogwen was also held about her life and achievements.