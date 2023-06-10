Welsh language: Driver wins case over English-only parking fine
- Published
A parking firm has lost a civil case against a motorist over an unpaid £160 fine after she requested the details in Welsh rather than just in English.
A judge ruled against Simple Intelligent Parking Ltd, which had not provided information bilingually.
Elysteg Llwyd Thomas from Dyffryn Nantlle, Gwynedd, had been sent details of an initial £60 fine in English.
The firm told S4C Newyddion that it was disappointed and intended to appeal against the decision.
Ms Thomas sent a reply to say that she would be ready to pay once the company sent all correspondence bilingually, including a copy of the fine, following a stay at Lligwy beach, near Moelfre, Anglesey, in August 2021.
Her request was ignored and she was informed that the penalty had increased to £100, which was later raised again to £160.
Ms Thomas was represented in the civil case in Caernarfon by her father, Eifion Lloyd Jones, a member of Welsh language campaign group Dyfodol i'r Iaith.
Judge Merfyn Jones-Evans rejected the parking company's application and issued a judicial warning that all signs in car parks in Wales should be bilingual.
Referring to the Protection of Freedom Act 2012, his ruling stated that notices in Welsh or English only were not "sufficient notices" in Wales.
After the case, Mr Jones from Prion, Denbighshire, said he hoped the judge's warning would lead to the end of Welsh people being penalised for asking for correspondence in Welsh but said he anticipated the "struggle will continue for a while yet".
'Absolutely no precedent'
Dylan Rhys Jones, head of the School of Law at Wrexham's Glyndwr University, said he believed "absolutely no precedent" had been set by the case.
"There can be another case heard next week and a decision to the contrary made," he added.
"If people continue to challenge fines that are given in English only like this, and that companies realise that it is cheaper for them in a way to provide documentation in Welsh rather than going to court... then it is going to be cheaper for them to provide documents in Welsh."
Simple Intelligent Parking Ltd said: "We are waiting for the written judgment so that we can take the appropriate steps.
"However, we anticipate that we will appeal against the decision as it is wrong according to the law."
Welsh Language Commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones said she was in "direct contact with a number of parking companies and... many have already and are adapting their machines, websites and apps to include the Welsh language".