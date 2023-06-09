Eisteddfod: Rapper Sage Todz banned from festival for English use
A bilingual rapper has been banned from playing the National Eisteddfod because there is too much English in his songs.
Sage Todz posted on social media he would not be performing at the festival because of its Welsh language policy.
He hit the headlines last year with a cover of Dafydd Iwan's Yma o Hyd and has spoken about why Welsh is important to him.
The National Eisteddfod said the rule about the Welsh language was "fundamental" to the festival.
This year's festival takes place in Boduan, Gwynedd, the home county of Sage Todz, who is from Penygroes.
The artist wrote on Twitter his "songs are finished products, not subject to change".
When someone responded the performer should "abide by the rules", he said: "I'm not protesting, simply letting people know why I won't be there."
Children's Poet of Wales 2023, Nia Morais, questioned the National Eisteddfod's position.
"If that's the way he expresses himself I don't believe we have the right to limit that," she said.
Welsh learner of the year 2022, Joe Healy, said it was disappointing the audience would miss out on seeing him.
"On the other hand, you can't expect the National Eisteddfod to change its language rule for anyone," he said.
The National Eisteddfod's rules say: "All compositions and competing must be in Welsh unless specified to the contrary."
Several chances, it said were offered to the rapper to perform, that included a commission to create new songs in Welsh.
A spokesman said: "Our language rule was discussed at length with Sage Todz, and we respect the fact that he's a bilingual artist.
"It was his decision to keep to his principles and continue to create music bilingually and in English."
In 1996, Super Furry Animals were booked to play the National Eisteddfod in Llandeilo after releasing their debut album, Fuzzy Logic.
The band printed the English lyrics and handed them to the audience whilst they whistled their songs from the stage.