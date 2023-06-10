Opera singer realises dream of representing Wales at competition
- Published
When soprano Jessica Robinson takes to the stage on Saturday, it will be the fulfilment of a dream.
Cardiff Singer of the World marks its 40th year in 2023 and the Pembrokeshire singer will represent Wales.
"I've watched this competition over the years and always thought, 'oh wow'... it is going to be a moment come true but a petrifying one too."
Jessica is one of 16 singers in the eight-day competition which is a major event in the classical music calendar.
Cardiff Singer of the World was founded in 1983 and among those whose careers it has launched is Sir Bryn Terfel, who performed at the King's Coronation last month.
Jessica, from Llandissilio, said coming from a close, supportive farming family kept her grounded.
"I was talking to my dad last week and I said I was feeling the pressure. He said: 'Come on now mush, it's only singing and you know, what's the worst that can happen? You get kicked out of Wales'."
Jessica now lives in Cardiff but her parents, extended family and friends will be travelling down from home to see her compete on Saturday.
Jessica will sing two pieces of her repertoire in Welsh - one, Y Deryn Pur, has been arranged by her opera coach Michael Pollock.
"That's going to be a really special moment to perform that and hopefully do it justice," she said.
Wrexham pianist Llŷr Williams faces the huge challenge of learning and playing about 40 different pieces for the singers.
"You get singers from all parts of the world and they bring their songs in their native languages, so you get to learn some Korean music or Chinese songs, there's always something new to discover," he said.
"It's one of the highlights of my year when it comes round."
David Jackson, artistic director of Cardiff Singer of the World, said: "Having been a launch pad for so many careers, the competition has a long history of discovering and nurturing world-class talent, and we are excited to see what this year's competition will bring."
This year's competitors include singers from Canada, China, South Korea, South Africa and Ukraine and the jury will include Sir Brian McMaster who formed part of the original jury in 1983.
Performances open to the public will take place at St David's Hall and the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and the BBC will also broadcast the competition.