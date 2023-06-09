Dolgellau ambulance crash: Driver jailed for eight months
- Published
An ambulance driver has been jailed for killing a patient in a crash after not securing her stretcher harness and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Emrys Roberts, 61, crashed into an oncoming van, killing 76-year-old Janet Winspear.
Roberts, of Bangor, Gwynedd, previously denied causing death by careless driving but changed his plea to guilty before his trial.
He was sentenced to eight months in prison at Caernarfon Crown Court.
He was also disqualified from driving for 16 months.
The court heard on Friday that Mrs Winspear, of Tywyn, Gwynedd, had been recovering from a stroke when she was picked up by Roberts to be transferred to a different hospital in April 2021.
But he drifted into the opposite lane on the single carriageway of the on the A470 near Dolgellau after he was spotted "straddling" the central white line.
The court heard Mrs Winspear's "greatest fear was a road traffic accident" after losing a family member in a crash.
Prosecutor James Coutts said Roberts and a colleague had collected the patient in a non-emergency ambulance.
He said: "They secured her by the use of three straps by the legs, hips and chest.
"They did not use the over the shoulder harness that their training required them to do."
Mr Coutts said that Mrs Winspear was being taken on a 19-mile (30km) journey to an appointment at Dolgellau Hospital.
But the grandmother died on the way there from "severe chest trauma" after being "thrown" against the interior of the ambulance, he added.
Roberts told police: "I honestly don't know what happened. I was going to the hospital."
'Vacant look on his face'
The court heard the oncoming van driver, who suffered a fractured sternum, said he could "clearly see" Roberts before the crash.
He said: "His eyes were wide open and he was looking straight ahead with a vacant look on his face.
"He wasn't slumped at the wheel or looking at anything."
Roberts joined the fire service in 1984 before retiring in 2018 to care for his terminally ill wife.
Richard Edwards, defending, said Roberts was driving at 37mph (60km/h) in a 50mph (80km/h) zone at the time of the crash.
He added: "The defendant wants to know what happened to him that day. He has maintained that he has no recollection of the incident."
Mr Edwards said it was "working practice" of staff at the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust to not comply with the harness requirement at the time.
The court heard the trust has reissued its guidance following the death.
The family of Mrs Winspear, a former fire service call handler who was originally from Surrey, said she loved loved gardening, animals, music and films, and lived with the "greatest fear of a road traffic accident".
In a victim impact statement, her son Michael said his father died 14 months after the crash after her death left a "gaping hole" in his life.
He said: "Although we won't fully understand it all, we do know this should not have happened to anyone, least of all someone who had many years of life ahead of them."
Recorder John Philpotts described it as a "serious case" because "the deceased was vulnerable".