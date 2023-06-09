Welsh rugby: WRU board member calls sexism probe 'sensationalism'
- Published
A Welsh Rugby Union board member has criticised a BBC investigation into misogyny, sexism and racism at the organisation, labelling it "sensationalism".
Henry Engelhardt also accused BBC Wales Investigates of not listening to the WRU on claims it had a "toxic culture".
The Admiral Insurance co-founder criticised the investigation on BBC Wales politics podcast Walescast.
BBC Wales said it stood by the accuracy of the investigation.
Mr Engelhardt was made an independent non-executive director of the WRU in 2021, before becoming part of a group supporting an independent review after the BBC aired its story in January.
Various allegations of sexism and misogyny included the former boss of Welsh women's rugby, Charlotte Wathan, claiming that a male colleague joked in front of others that he wanted to "rape" her.
It led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate.
Mr Engelhardt, who stood down as the Admiral boss in 2016, said he had "learned some things that are not complimentary about the BBC because they didn't listen".
"It taught me about something about journalism, and sensationalism and lack of accountability," he said.
He said the programme makers "didn't want to know" after being "talked through" things by the WRU.
Some things in the programme "were not accurate," he said and "made it seem much worse than what actually may or may not even have happened".
He added: "I'm not saying there aren't problems in the WRU, but I don't think they were presented accurately in this programme."
Mr Engelhardt was asked about admissions by the acting CEO, Nigel Walker, who told a Senedd hearing he accepted there had been "failure to join the dots" about accusations of sexism and misogyny at the WRU.
There was "a fault by the BBC", Mr Engelhart said, claiming the incidents in the programme had happened in 2018 or earlier.
But one of the complaints about misogyny in the WRU, from Amanda Blanc, was in fact from 2021. She later quit as Wales' Professional Rugby Board chairwoman.
A spokesperson for the BBC said: "The BBC stands by the accuracy and robustness of its journalism in the BBC Wales investigates programme - Welsh Rugby Under the Spotlight - which exposed serious concerns raised about the WRU's handling of allegations of sexism, sexual harassment, misogyny, racist and homophobic comments and bullying by former staff."