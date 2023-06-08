Cardiff: Plans for the tallest building in Wales approved
Plans for Wales' tallest building have been approved - a 35-storey tower block in the centre of Cardiff.
The building on Wood Street will clock in at 113m (371ft) tall, overtaking The Tower building in Swansea, which is 107m (351ft).
The ground floor level has been earmarked as a commercial space with a café or restaurant.
Cardiff councillors were largely in favour of the plan and some think it will improve Central Square.
Neighbouring buildings include BBC Wales' headquarters and HMRC's offices.
Councillor Garry Hunt thought it was a positive plan but questioned the design of the building.
"It is basically a block and I just wondered if more thought could be given to the design," he said.
Councillor Emma Reid-Jones questioned whether it will be a good place for future residents to live.
The planning officers defended the design.
The council's head of planning, Simon Gilbert, said: "It is quite graceful in terms of its slender nature on that gable end."
The officer went on to describe the design of the building as "striking" and that he thinks it is a step up from a lot of the tall buildings that exist in the city.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, concerns have been raised - particularly the size of the tower and the impact on daylight for neighbouring buildings.
The scheme was first unveiled by developers Rightacres in 2021, but the height has since increased by five storeys.
The number of flats in the building has also increased from 330 to 364.
The Wood Street tower has also been repositioned half a metre further north.
The application also proposes 484 cycle parking spaces.
There were plans for a 42-storey, 132m (433ft) student tower on Customhouse Street which was approved by Cardiff council in 2016, but has not built.