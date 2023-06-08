Porthmadog: Police officer under criminal investigation after punch video
A police officer filmed seemingly punching a man in the head nine times is under criminal investigation.
The officer has been served with a gross misconduct notice after footage showed him with his arm around a man's neck while appearing to hit his face in Porthmadog.
The Independent Office for Police Misconduct (IOPC) said the officer had been suspended by North Wales Police.
It said a second officer had also been served with a misconduct notice.
The second officer's conduct is related to the level of care given to the man after his arrest.
The IOPC said the first officer used an incapacitant spray on the arrested man as he was being put in the back of a police vehicle.
The incident happened after police were sent to a report of a disturbance at a property in the town in Gwynedd, north west Wales, at about 11:00 BST on 10 May
