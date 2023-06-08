Wrexham: United Airlines replace TikTok on shirts
Wrexham FC's first summer signing has an air of the high life after it announced the world's biggest airline as its new shirt sponsor.
United Airlines will adorn both the newly promoted men's and women's team shirts for the 2023-24 season.
Co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds announced the deal on Thursday.
In comparison, fellow Welsh side and League Two rivals Newport County will be sponsored by Pure Vans Ltd.
An announcement from Wrexham AFC said the airline's name and logo will be on the front of the club's home, away and third shirts.
In a video posted on social media, chairmen Rob and Ryan said: "Wrexham is going to be sponsored by United Airlines, it's the front of shirt which is super exciting.
"It's a banner day for the team and the town."
Josh Earnest, from United Airlines said Wrexham's story "represents the best of what professional sports has to offer".
"We're also excited to partner with the team and their co-chairmen across social media and on their hit TV show as the incredible story of this team and its loyal fans continues to unfold," he said.
The announcement of United Airlines as their shirt sponsor comes after Wrexham were promoted to the fourth tier of the English Football League.
Its name replaces TikTok on the team's jerseys.
Other shirt sponsors in the division include The Terrace and Cumbria Roofing Ulverston who currently sponsor Barrow AFC; Poundland, who sponsored Walsall FC, and Football Manager, who sponsored AFC Wimbledon.