Cardiff: Plans for 35-storey tower block to face council
Plans for what could be Wales' tallest tower might get the go-ahead this week.
The 35-storey building on Cardiff's Wood Street would clock in at 113m (371ft) tall, overtaking The Tower building in Swansea, which is 107m (351ft).
The scheme was first unveiled by developers Rightacres in 2021, but the height has since increased by five storeys.
The number of flats in the building has also increased from 330 to 364.
The Wood Street tower has also been repositioned half a metre further north.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, concerns have been raised over the changes - particularly the size of the tower and the impact on daylight for neighbouring buildings.
The project will be discussed by Cardiff Council on Thursday.
If approved, the building's ground floor would have space for shops and businesses while 894sq m would be set aside for a communal space.
Plans show a separate pavilion building could be used as a cafe or restaurant.
The application has also proposed 484 bike spaces.
It would be the latest change in Central Square, which is also home to HMRC offices and the BBC Wales headquarters.
Another proposed building in Cardiff, planned by the Draycott Group, would also clock in at 35-storeys, which the company has claimed would be Wales' tallest building when built.