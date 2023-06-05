Senedd petition to scrap 20mph speed limit plan in Wales
A petition to scrap plans to introduce a 20mph speed limit in residential areas in Wales has gained more than 21,000 signatures.
The petition, which will be discussed in the Senedd on Monday, comes after the Welsh government said last year that all speed limits in built-up areas would be lowered in September.
Ministers said the speed limit would cut road accidents and noise and encourage people to walk or cycle.
The controversial move is a UK first.
It has divided opinion - with 70% of respondents to a consultation in Ceredigion against the move, but residents from other areas believe it will make schoolchildren safer on the roads.
Fiona Andrews, member of the "20's Plenty" campaign group told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast that the speed limit was "more human, friendlier", and better for the environment.
Ms Andrews, who lives in St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, which has been trialling the speed limit for two years, said it had made a big difference.
There had been four near-misses recently because people were able to stop their cars within 12 metres rather than the 27 it would take at 30mph, she said.
"I hope the petitions committee will think about how two thirds of us are in support of this," she said.
She said the 20mph speed limit gave parents with children aged nine or ten the confidence to give them the freedom and independence to walk to school independently.
But Calais Smith from Buckley, Flintshire, which has also been part of the 20mph trials, wants the speed limit to be raised back to 30mph on most roads.
"No one sticks to it anyway," she said.
"Outside schools it makes sense, but everywhere else it's ridiculous."
Angie Hargreaves said the speed limits were not making roads safer.
"People overtake recklessly," she said.
"I think it's awful. I understand on housing estates and schools but not main roads.
"I feel sorry for the older people trying to stick to it and people getting annoyed - it's like road rage."
In Ceredigion, a consultation with the public in April on the proposed new speed limits found just over 70% of respondents were against the plans, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But Buckley resident John Douglas thinks the 20mph limit should stay.
Mr Douglas, who is partially sighted, said it should be better enforced and does not believe it is being observed by many.
"With my eyesight problems, I still hear them accelerating when I am halfway across a pedestrian crossing," he said.
"None of them pay attention to it."
He added the safety of children had to be paramount.