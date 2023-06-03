Waterfalls parking ban blamed on inconsiderate drivers
- Published
A ban is to be imposed near a beauty spot to curb "inconsiderate parking practices".
Pontneddfechan waterfalls in Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot, attract thousands of people each year.
The lure of Waterfall Country led to complaints that cars restrict visibility and block footpaths.
The new restrictions mean drivers can no longer park on Pontneathvaughan Road, leading up to the Angel, or on High Street, Glynneath.
However, there are still a number of designated parking areas for visitors.
Councillor Simon Knoyle said it would "improve this situation for visitors coming to the waterfalls as well as the residents who live nearby".
In 2020, police and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park called on drivers to park responsibly at Brecon Beacons' beauty spots.
Councillors agreed to introduce the traffic order on Friday to prevent what was described as "inconsiderate parking practices by visitors" to the waterfalls, which include Sgwd yr Eira and Sychryd Cascades.
The decision is set for implementation as soon as possible after a three-day call in period, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.