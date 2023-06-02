Ely riot: Arrests rise to 20 as investigation continues
Further arrests have been made by detectives investigating riots that followed the deaths of two teenagers in an e-bike crash.
Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on Snowden Road, Ely, on 22 May after being followed by a South Wales Police van.
The total number of arrests now stands at 20, a total of 17 males and three females, aged 14 to 36.
They have been arrested on suspicion of riot but have since been bailed.
Det Ch Supt Ceri Hughes, of South Wales Police, said: "During the disorder several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged, police officers were injured, and residents were scared in their homes.
"As part of the investigation so far, over 290 pieces of body worn footage from police officers has been gathered, as well as several hours of videos posted on social media, drone, helicopter, and CCTV footage."
The force said more arrests were expected.
The families of the dead teenagers are being supported by police.