Cardiff Market: Concerns over renovation plans
- Published
The potential impact of council plans to renovate Cardiff Market have raised concerns among its stallholders.
As part of the development, there will be a dining area with 70 seats and the roof and original windows of the Victorian building will be restored.
Some within the market have raised fears the extra space for dining could spoil its "history and character".
Cardiff Council has pledged that it will "remain mindful of the elements visitors to the market love".
Ieuan Harry, from Ffwrnes Pizza, said the plans "look great", but urged caution.
"If it's not broken don't fix it. There's a reason the market is successful, and it's that it works the way it is," he said.
"What's important to us is that they try and retain the basic character and appearance of the market."
The market opened in 1891, is a Grade II listed building and is home to 61 businesses.
Owner of the On Time stall Jules Yates said: "They're giving space to the food a lot more than they are to stalls that have been here a long time and are super busy.
"(Stalls) attract people to the market, which are much busier and create a service for people, so they really are a little biased in relation to the food.
"It's important that we keep that character in the market because it's a perfect production of all the people of Cardiff."
One of those stalls includes butcher Alan Griffiths, whose business has been in the market for 54 years.
"They look really good on the pictures. If they come off, they'll be really good and it'll be good for the market," he said.
"What we really don't want to do too much is make it completely into a food court and not a market where there are a lot of different types of crafts.
"I personally have been here for 30 years. It shouldn't affect myself personally because whoever wants anything for their phone, they will be able to buy. As long as I'm still here, I'm happy."
Newport Market was refurbished and opened its doors in March 2022 with an emphasis on food stalls.
Author and food columnist Lowri Haf Cooke has warned against following the same pattern as that market.
"I'm full of curiosity and enthusiasm, but also I'm full of doubts too," she said.
"In other words I hope they don't create too much space for the hipsters and their big money which could then price ordinary people out of the market."
Cardiff Council said the plans for a "multi-million pound renovation" of the market are to "protect and preserve the Grade II* Listed building".
"These plans are conditional on grant funding being secured, and any work will remain mindful of the elements visitors to the market love and enjoy while looking towards attracting even more customers through the doors," it said.