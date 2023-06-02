I'm A Celeb: Gwrych Castle given alcohol license
- Published
The castle that hosted I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been granted an entertainment and alcohol licence.
Gwrych Castle, near Abergele in Conwy, staged the ITV show in 2020 and 2021 because Covid restrictions prevented the programme from being in Australia.
The licence means the 19th Century castle can host live and recorded music and performances indoors and outdoors seven days a week until 01:00.
Some locals objected to the plans.
Last week, representatives from the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust - the group responsible for the castle - went to a Conwy licensing sub-committee meeting where the application was discussed.
Nearby residents had complained about potential noise from the venue and claimed that the site's hillside location acted like a "big speaker" for noise.
The sub-committee discussed the matter before the council announced the application had been granted this week.
Last year, Gwrych Castle was granted permission for civil marriages and civil partnerships, meaning the trust needed permission to sell alcohol and provide entertainment.
The trust can also supply alcohol on and off the premises seven days a week between 10:00 and 01:00.
"We're delighted that the premises licence was given the go ahead so quickly," said a spokesman for the castle.