Police: 'Persistent' laser attack on helicopter as they search

Laser beamThe National Police Air Service
A helicopter conducting a police search was "persistently targeted" by a laser pen

A person using a laser pen "persistently targeted" the National Police Air Service while they were conducting a search.

In a post on twitter, The National Police Air Service said it was "disappointing".

South Wales Police arrested the laser-pen user allowing the National Police Air Service to continue their search.

It is illegal to shine a laser at an aircraft, vehicle or ship and could lead to a prison sentence.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.