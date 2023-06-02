Police: 'Persistent' laser attack on helicopter as they search
- Published
A person using a laser pen "persistently targeted" the National Police Air Service while they were conducting a search.
In a post on twitter, The National Police Air Service said it was "disappointing".
South Wales Police arrested the laser-pen user allowing the National Police Air Service to continue their search.
It is illegal to shine a laser at an aircraft, vehicle or ship and could lead to a prison sentence.
