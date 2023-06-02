Gwynedd: Motorhome sites to be created in beauty spots
With motorhomes flocking to Gwynedd's beauty spots in the summer months, special sites will be created for them to stay at.
Gwynedd council announced a new project to build five designated areas.
They will be similar to the Aires stopover sites, common on mainland Europe.
But some locals in Porthmadog and Portmeirion are concerned if they are not included in the plans, businesses could lose out.
Gwynedd council said the plans for these new sites go "hand in hand with ensuring that there are more officers available to monitor camping vehicles across the county".
Caernarfon, Llanberis, Pwllheli and Criccieth have been named as locations for the council's new sites, with a fifth location set to be found in the Meirionnydd area of the county.
It follows complaints campervans have caused issues across Gwynedd, as tourists flock to the area during the summer months.
Under plans, motorhomes will be entitled to stay at the new sites for up to 48 hours, benefitting from facilities such as clean water and recycling bins.
Tomos Jones, owner of a coffee shop in Porthmadog, expressed his disappointment that his town has not been considered.
"If there was a specific place for these vehicles to go and stay, that would be good," he said.
"I understand the problems they can cause locally when they park in places they shouldn't or leave a mess behind, but we can't get rid of them because we need their money."
Mr Jones added that there is "no business" in his town without tourism, saying: "I just about break even in the winter. It's during the summer that the business becomes viable."
Councillor Nia Jeffreys, deputy leader of Gwynedd Council said the sites will be located within "walking distance of key towns and destinations" in Gwynedd.
"The intention is to encourage the use of transport links and local infrastructure as well as to ensure that local businesses do not miss out as people come to enjoy the unique tourism experience that Gwynedd has to offer," she said.
When asked why Porthmadog is not one of the areas benefiting from the plan, she said the decision was "out of her hands", but emphasised that plans for these new sites go "hand in hand with ensuring that there are more officers available to monitor camping vehicles across the county".
The village of Portmeirion has applied to the council for a licence to provide more spaces for motorhomes, as well as extending the period the site is operational.
Robin Llywelyn, managing director of the village, said: "The demand is increasing for places to park camping vehicles overnight with access to facilities such as showers and toilets.
"These people contribute positively to the area in the sense that they are here for a night or two or three, they use the facilities, maybe go for a meal in one of the restaurants and wander around the village."
The council is considering Portmeirion's application and a final decision will be made at a later date.